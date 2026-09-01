McClone adds UIA employee benefits team and clients

McClone Insurance announced that the employee benefits team and clients of Universal Insurance Advisors have joined McClone.

For UIA’s employee benefits clients, the relationships and service experience they know will remain in place. Their existing team will continue working with them with access to additional employee benefits expertise, resources, and the broader capabilities of McClone.

“The relationships we’ve built with our employee benefits clients have always been incredibly important to us,” said Pam Utpadel, president of UIA. “As I thought about the future, I wanted to make sure both our clients and our team were positioned to continue receiving the same personal service and trusted guidance, with even more resources behind them. I feel very good about what this next chapter creates for the people we serve.”

UIA will continue operating its Medicare and individual health business. The integration with McClone is specific to UIA’s employee benefits team and clients.

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“UIA has built strong relationships and a tremendous amount of trust over the years,” said Dustin McClone, President and CEO of McClone. “This integration allows us to build on that foundation, bringing more resources, expertise, and capabilities to the table while preserving the relationships and personal service clients value.”

UIA, based in Menasha, was founded in 1983.